How to buy the iPhone 7 unlocked

Whether you're a frequent international traveller or just want to be able to switch domestic carriers more easily, carrying an unlocked iPhone offers more flexibility and less hassle than using one locked to a particular carrier. And while many carriers sell iPhones that are locked to their particular network, there are still a number of options for buying unlocked. So if you're looking to get an iPhone 7 that's unlocked right out of the box, here's how you can do so. Refurbished

SIM-free

iPhone Upgrade Program

Verizon

T-Mobile Refurbished You can now purchase refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models directly from Apple. The devices, which are offered in 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants, are certified by Apple. Here's Apple's explanation of its certification:

We test and certify all Apple refurbished products and include a 1-year warranty. All refurbished iPhone models also include a brand new battery, new outer shell and a new white box. Supply is limited and availability is guaranteed once we receive your full payment.

Curious about pricing? Here's what you'll pay! iPhone 7 32GB: $499

iPhone 7 128GB: $589

iPhone 7 256GB: $679

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: $599

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB: $689 See at Apple SIM-free Your most straight-forward option for getting an unlocked iPhone 7 is to buy a SIM-free model directly from Apple, either online or in an Apple Retail Store. The SIM-free model comes unlocked and, because it uses the Qualcomm radio, it''s compatible with all U.S. carriers, CMDA and GSM. Be prepared though: you'll be paying the full price for your iPhone 7 up front, which starts at $649 for the 32GB model, or $749 for the 128GB model if you're looking to get Space Black, which doesn't come in the lower storage capacity. See at Apple iPhone Upgrade Program Apple's own iPhone Upgrade Program offers customers an unlocked phone no matter which carrier they use. You pay in monthly installments and are eligible for one iPhone upgrade per year after 12 payments. The program also includes the AppleCare+ protection program in its cost. Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint customers can purchase enroll in the program online, while T-Mobile customers can head to their nearest Apple Store in order to get on the program. See at Apple Verizon If you buy your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus through Verizon, that device should be SIM unlocked at the time of purchase. The carrier says that it's policy not to lock their LTE-enabled phones, saying:

We do not lock our 4G LTE devices, and no code is needed to program them for use with another carrier.