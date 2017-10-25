How to buy an iPhone X Unlocked

Looking to buy an iPhone X unlocked? Here are your options.

Carrying an unlocked iPhone gives you more control over the ownership experience. Whether you're a frequent international traveler that likes to use local carriers wherever you go, or you just want to be able to switch carriers at home without any extra hassle, getting an unlocked phone is a great (if often pricey) way to ensure greater mobile freedom.

So if you're looking to get an iPhone X that's unlocked right out of the box, here's how you can do so.

Apple

If you're looking for the most straightforward to buy an unlocked iPhone with no strings attached, then purchasing your phone for the full retail price directly from Apple is the way to go. You'll still need to pick a carrier, and your iPhone will arrive with a SIM card for that carrier, but the phone itself will come unlocked right from the start.

Just keep in mind that if you decide to go this route, you'll be handing over a hefty chunk of change, with the iPhone X starting at $999 for 64GB of storage and $1,149 for the 256GB model.

See at Apple

iPhone Upgrade Program

Apple's own iPhone Upgrade Program offers customers an unlocked phone no matter which carrier they use. You pay in monthly installments and are eligible for one iPhone upgrade per year after 12 payments. The program also includes the AppleCare+ protection program in its cost. iPhone Upgrade Program payments for the iPhone X start at $49.91 for the 64GB model and $56.16 for the 256GB version.

Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint customers can purchase enroll in the program online, while T-Mobile customers can head to their nearest Apple Store in order to get on the program.

See at Apple

Verizon

If you buy your iPhone X through Verizon, that device should be SIM unlocked at the time of purchase. The carrier says that it's policy not to lock their LTE-enabled phones, with a couple of statements on the subject:

We do not lock most phones or tablets that are activated with our postpay service, either during or after the term of your service contract or Device Payment Plan installment sales agreement. We do not lock our 4G LTE devices, and no code is needed to program them for use with another carrier.

So whether you buy your iPhone on a Verizon installment plan or pay for it all up front, you can just pull the Verizon SIM card out of the phone and insert another one.

Just remember that if you bought your iPhone from Verizon on an installment plan, then later want to switch to another carrier you'll need to pay off the remaining cost of your phone before you do so.

See at Verizon

Other U.S. carriers

While this guide primarily focuses on buying an unlocked iPhone, I wanted to mention the unlocking situation with other U.S. carriers.

First, a note on these carriers. While each one does allow you to unlock your iPhone, you should note that you'll need to a wait a bit before doing so. AT&T requires you to wait 14 days before unlocking your device if you've just upgraded your iPhone. T-Mobile will let you unlock your phone after 40 days, and Sprint after 50.

iPhones sold directly by Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T on a payment plan or contract can be unlocked if you follow the right procedures. However, there's an important caveat here when it comes to AT&T and T-Mobile: while the SIM-free iPhone X will work with CDMA carriers (like Verizon and Sprint) and GSM carriers (like AT&T and T-Mobile), the iPhone X for T-Mobile and AT&T will only work with other GSM carriers.

So while you're fine if you need to use the phone with AT&T and T-Mobile, or most other GSM carriers around the world, if you decide to move to Verizon or Sprint, you'll need to shell out for a new phone. An iPhone purchased from Sprint, once unlocked, should work with any carrier, but remember that you may need to pay off the rest of the cost of your iPhone before moving carriers.

Questions?

If you have any questions about buying an unlocked iPhone X be sure to ask us in the comments!