Every Nintendo Switch comes with a unique identifier: a serial number. Luckily, that number can be found on the bottom of an unopened Switch in a viewable window. Thanks to some very helpful community sharing, some in the Independent Gaming Community have come up with a confirmed list of serial numbers for Switch consoles running firmware 1.0.0 through 4.0.1. To jailbreak a switch right now, look for any Switch that is running firmware 3.0.0 or older. Use the list when shopping for a jailbreaker Switch and you'll (hopefully) find the right one. Visit your local game store

Reddit users on Switch Haxing have noted that some Gamestops, in particular, are more likely to have older stock in the store, and therefore more likely to have a Switch running version 3.0.0. Head over to your local game store, whichever it is, and check the serial numbers of stock on the shelves. You might even ask to see if there is any stock in the back. If you're looking at used Switches for sale, be sure to ask a staff member to turn on the Switch and show you the operating system version in the System Settings section under System. Used Switches are more likely to have had their operating system updated before being sold to the retailer. Check Splatoon 2 Switches

This one is a bit risky, but some Reddit users on Switch Haxing claimed that they ordered a Splatoon 2 themed Switch on Amazon and received units running firmware 3.0.0 and older. Since you can't check the serial number in person and the Splatoon 2 themed Switch will run you about $450 on Amazon right now, it's a very high risk that I'm not sure is safe to take. That being said, if you're local game store has the Splatoon 2 version of Nintendo Switch, it's probably better priced and you can actually check the serial number before buying it. So go for it! Be careful buying a previously-owned Switch