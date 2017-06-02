Want to purchase a song you love listening to on Apple Music? It's trickier than I'd like, but doable.

When Apple redesigned the iPhone and iPad's Music app to focus on your music collection, iCloud Music Library, and Apple Music, it removed all traces of a previously-highly-placed item: iTunes. Yes, streaming music is all the rage, and for good reason — with offline play and customized playlists, your music library is bigger and more interesting than ever before. But if you still like occasionally owning music, the iTunes app is where you'll do your purchasing.

One frustrating side-effect of this change: It's now much more difficult to buy a song you've found and love on Apple Music. There's no direct way to "Open in iTunes," even if a song or album isn't supported in Apple Music at all. (I see you, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1.) Instead, when you stumble across non-streamable media in the Music app, you'll be greeted with a depressing alert informing you of its unavailability on your device.

Rather than having to manually open the iTunes app and search every time you want a song, however, there's an easier way — all thanks to a few enterprising folks on the Internet.

How to open an Apple Music song in iTunes (the easy way)

If you own the Workflow app, you need only install a quick and easy workflow to make this happen.

On your iPhone, open the Open in iTunes Store workflow (courtesy the Workflow Gallery). Tap Get Workflow. Select Open. Press Done. Open the Music app and navigate to the song you'd like to open in iTunes. Firmly press on the song to open its 3D Touch menu (or tap on the song, then tap the More (…) button). Tap Share Song. If you've never used workflow before, tap the More (…) button at the bottom of the screen, then enable the Run Workflow switch and press Done. Press the Run Workflow button. Press the Open in iTunes Store button. If it's your first time using this workflow, you may have to press Run Workflow to give the app permissions, then return to step 6.

Your song should open in iTunes.

Once you've gone through this once, you can open any future Apple Music songs in iTunes by doing the following:

Open the Music app and navigate to the song you'd like to open in iTunes. Firmly press on the song to open its 3D Touch menu (or tap on the song, then tap the More (…) button). Tap Share Song. Press the Run Workflow button. Press the Open in iTunes Store button.

Your song should open in iTunes.

How to open an Apple Music song in iTunes (the hard way)

If you don't want to mess around with Workflow (though we highly recommend it), you can essentially do this manually:

Open the Music app and navigate to the song you'd like to open in iTunes. Firmly press on the song to open its 3D Touch menu (or tap on the song, then tap the More (…) button). Tap Share Song. Press the Copy button. Open Safari. In the URL bar, paste the copied link and add the following text: &app=iTunes. Press Open. The song should display in the iTunes Store.

How to open an Apple Music song in iTunes — or just about any other streaming service

If it's not just iTunes you're looking to connect with, but other streaming services, you can use Matt Abras's free SoundShare app to make that happen.

SoundShare uses Facebook to connect multiple different services together; once set up, you can access iTunes with the click of a button.

