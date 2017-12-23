Have you ever snapped a photo that you thought looked perfect, and later when you were doing your editing, realized there were some more flaws than you originally noticed?

Well what if there was a type of "hallucinating AI" deep neural network that "hallucinates missing details to make an image look natural"?

Before you tilt your head to the side and go, "What the hell are you talking about…", take a peek at Let's Enhance, an Estonia-based startup company that aims at using new forms of artificial intelligence to fill in the gaps and perfect your photography.