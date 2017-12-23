Have you ever snapped a photo that you thought looked perfect, and later when you were doing your editing, realized there were some more flaws than you originally noticed?
Well what if there was a type of "hallucinating AI" deep neural network that "hallucinates missing details to make an image look natural"?
Before you tilt your head to the side and go, "What the hell are you talking about…", take a peek at Let's Enhance, an Estonia-based startup company that aims at using new forms of artificial intelligence to fill in the gaps and perfect your photography.
Got only JPEG original? All blocky noise is detected and removed automatically. Boost resolution 4x times, keep edges and features sharp and crisp. Neural network hallucinates missing details to make image look natural. (Let's Enhance)
So you might be asking yourself, what exactly does that mean?
The app works by targeting issues like pixelation, blur, discoloration, and quality control to produce a more appealing, high-quality image.
While before your shot of the skyline with your iPhone might have been a bit blocky, now with Let's Enhance, the details are designed to be more crisp and precise rather than blurry and looking like they were shot on a mobile device.
The core of our Hallucinating AI is a deep neural network with custom architecture loosely based on modern GAN approach (GAN — Generative Adversarial Network). It was discovered a few years ago and has a wide variety of application besides generating acid trips. The basic idea of GAN is to train two networks at once – one network does the upscaling, another acts as a critic — learning how to distinguish real images from upscaled ones. During training upscaling network tries to produce the image to fool the critic and improves based on its feedback. This teaches upscaling network to produce realistically looking images. We also use several pre- and post-processing filters based on image type and quality. (Let's Enhance CEO, Oleksandr Savsunenko)
What do you think?
Are you intrigued and interested in trying your hand at something like Let's Ebhance? Or would you rather stick to more traditional ways of snapping your photography?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
