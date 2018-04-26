Amazon recently announced that it will increase its yearly subscription price to Prime account holders by 20% — up to $119. Though the annual cost of Prime has been $99 since 2014, it truly does sting to see the cost of Amazon's premium service go past $100. If you've reached the tipping point and decided that Prime is just not worth $120, here's how to cancel your subscription.
- How to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription on iPhone and iPad
- How to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription on Mac
How to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription on iPhone and iPad
- Navigate to Amazon.com from a web browser.
- Tap Sign In.
- Enter the email address or phone number associated with your Amazon account.
- Tap Continue.
- Enter the password associated with your Amazon account.
Tap Sign In.
- Tap Prime membership.
- Tap End Membership and Benefits.
Tap End My Benefits.
How to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription on Mac
- Navigate to Amazon.com from a web browser.
- Click Hello. Sign In.
Click Sign In.
- Enter the email address or phone number associated with your Amazon account.
- Click Continue.
- Enter the password associated with your Amazon account.
Click Sign In.
- Click Accounts & Lists.
Click Prime.
- Click End Membership and Benefits in the sidebar.
Click End My Benefits.
Are you calling it quits?
Has Amazon gone too far this time? Is $120 too much for the free shipping, thousands of streaming movies and TV shows, and millions of streaming songs you get? Tell us how you feel.