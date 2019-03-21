If you chose to do the trial or go month-to-month, you'll still be able to finish the trial period or the month(s) you've paid for. There does not seem to be a way to get a prorated refund from Nintendo for the service, unfortunately.

Please keep in mind that you still get to use the Nintendo Switch Online service for the amount of time that you've already paid for. So, if you paid for an entire year for either an individual or family plan, turning off automatic renewal just means you won't get charged for another year, but you'll stay with the membership until it expires.

Find the option to turn off automatic renewal . In order to cancel, you'll need to do this up to 48 hours before the end of the trial or current billing period to avoid getting charged for another month or year.

Not loving Nintendo Switch Online, even with all the features? We'll show you how to cancel it and get back to your blissful off-the-grid gaming experience.

Nintendo has taken away the online capabilities for almost all games and now locked it behind a paywall. However, let's consider a few things here on why you should still keep your subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online is still way cheaper than both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold membership. For PlayStation Plus, it's either $9.99 a month, $24.99 for three months, or $59.99 for a full year. Xbox Live Gold offers membership for $9.99 per month or $59.99 a year.

Nintendo's pricing starts at $3.99 a month or $19.99 for the entire year. If you go for a family plan, that's $34.99 for the year and you can include up to eight accounts in it (less than $5 a person if you fill it up).

Nintendo has taken away the online capabilities for almost all games and now locked it behind a paywall.

While the main reason to have Nintendo Switch Online is to play online with others, that's not the only reason. Without the service, you'll lose access to your Save Data Cloud backups, so you'll need to manually transfer save data back and forth if you use multiple consoles. Your game save data will once again only get stored on system memory.

Nostalgia always plays a factor in why we want or buy certain things, especially in regards to Nintendo, and Nintendo Switch Online provides members with the virtual Nintendo Entertainment System. It's like the NES Classic but better since you can play these old-school classics online with friends for brand new experiences. Plus, you get cool exclusive offers, such as access to buy NES controllers for your Switch or fresh in-game Splatoon 2 gear.