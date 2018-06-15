Whether you're trying out Spotify and don't want to be charged after your free trial or you're done with the streaming music scene, here's how to cancel your subscription.

How to cancel on iPhone or iPad

Unlike most of the other streaming music services available for iPhone or iPad, Spotify no longer allows you to subscribe or unsubscribe directly via the Spotify app. Instead, you'll have to do it from the web.

If you happened to sign up for Spotify before the company discontinued subscriptions through Apple and want to cancel your subscription, here's how:

How to cancel Spotify via the web

You can cancel your Spotify subscription at any time from Spotify's website. Here's how.

Visit Spotify.com. Log in to your Spotify account. Click on your user profile. Select Account. Scroll down and click on Subscription. Press Change or Cancel. Select the Switch to Free button. Confirm by pressing Yes, Cancel.

That's it! You'll be automatically returned to Spotify's ad-supported free service.

