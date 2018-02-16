How to celebrate Chinese New Year with iMessage, Siri, and Apple!

2018 is Year of the Dog and it kicks off on Friday, February 16. In celebration, Apple has added a special variant of the iMessage "Celebration" screen effect — complete with lucky red bubble and prosperous gold text! — for Chinese New Year. Siri has also gotten in on the celebration and you can even find some festive wallpaper on apple.com. 新年快乐 indeed!

How to get the iMessage 'Happy Chinese New Year' Celebration effect

To get the Chinese New Year effect, which is a variation of the sparkling firecrackers found in the Celebration effect, simply type "Happy Chinese New Year" or "新年快乐"or "新春快乐" into iMessage and hit the upwards pointing SEND arrow on the right.