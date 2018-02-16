How to celebrate Chinese New Year with iMessage, Siri, and Apple!

2018 is Year of the Dog and it kicks off on Friday, February 16. In celebration, Apple has added a special variant of the iMessage "Celebration" screen effect — complete with lucky red bubble and prosperous gold text! — for Chinese New Year. Siri has also gotten in on the celebration and you can even find some festive wallpaper on apple.com. 新年快乐 indeed!
How to get the iMessage 'Happy Chinese New Year' Celebration effect
To get the Chinese New Year effect, which is a variation of the sparkling firecrackers found in the Celebration effect, simply type "Happy Chinese New Year" or "新年快乐"or "新春快乐" into iMessage and hit the upwards pointing SEND arrow on the right.
How to get the Chinese New Year responses from Siri
If you have Siri set to Cantonese or Mandarin — yes, Siri speaks multiple languages! — you can also trigger some Chinese New Year responses. Here are some phrases you can try!
鸡年大吉／新年快乐／新春快乐／春节愉快 (Happy year of dog/Happy New Year/Happy Spring Festival)
你打算怎么过春节？(How do you celebrate Chinese New Year?)
你能陪我过春节吗 (Can you celebrate Chinese New Year with me?)
How are you celebrating the Year of the Dog?
Sadly, Apple Hong Kong isn't sharing any Lunar New Year wallpapers like it did last year, but if you find any you love, drop them in the comments.
Back in my high school years, Chinese New Year meant getting up on stage and doing demos surrounded by lion dancers. These days things are quieter but just as fun. How are you celebrating the Year of the Dog?