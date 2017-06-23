Apple makes it very easy to swap out Apple Watch bands, letting you change up your style as often as you'd like!

Apple Watch is as much about style as it is about tech. Choosing your case (rose gold aluminum, space black stainless steel, etc.), choosing your size, and choosing your bands are all ways to make your Apple Watch uniquely you. More than just being uniquely you, thanks to Apple's band-swapping technology your Watch can adapt to match the occasion! You can wear a black leather loop out to brunch, swap in a Nike+ band for a trip to the gym, and rock a comfortable nylon band as you rush to catch a flight.

Swapping out your Watch band is a simple process that requires nothing more than a button press, a slide, and another slide. Let's dig in!

How to swap out your Apple Watch band

Lay out a clean, soft surface on which to rest your Apple Watch face (like a microfiber cloth or towel) and place your Apple Watch face-down on the surface. Look for the two band release buttons on the back of your Apple Watch. Press in one of the band release buttons and slide out the Apple Watch band piece. Press in the other band release button and slide out the other Apple Watch band piece. Slide in the pieces of your new Apple Watch band (you don't have to hold down the band release button to complete this step).

How to remove the Link Bracelet on Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Link Bracelet is a little trickier to work with. Because the Link Bracelet isn't two separate pieces like most bands (because of the butterfly closure), you'll need to separate the Link Bracelet into two pieces.

Close the butterfly closure on your Link Bracelet. Press in a quick release button on your Link Bracelet (the buttons that let you remove links to adjust the size of your Link Bracelet). Pull the links apart so the Link Bracelet separates into two pieces. Press in one of the band release buttons and slide out the Apple Watch band piece. Press in the other band release button and slide out the other Apple Watch band piece. Slide in the pieces of your new Apple Watch band (you don't have to hold down the band release button to complete this step).

Pro-tips!

You can customize your Apple Watch bands a little more if you'd like. Wanna use your favorite band from another watch? Wanna make sure the metal lugs on your band match your Apple Watch case a little better? We've got guides for that!

How to replace the lugs on your Apple Watch bands to match your space grey, gold, or rose gold casing!

How to use your favorite band with Apple Watch

Questions?

Run into trouble swapping out your Apple Watch bands? Give us a shout in the comments!