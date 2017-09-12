How to change settings for Maps on iPhone and iPad

How do you customize Maps just the way you like it? Quickly and easily!

Apple Maps offers settings that let you change the volume of navigation prompts, change the units of distance, and even get follow-up emails on issues you report. You can set everything up just the way you want it — once you know where to look!

How to change the preferred transportation type on iPhone and iPad

Maps can plan a route to your destination using three different methods: driving, walking, and transit. By default, Maps will show you driving instructions first, but if you would rather have one walking or transit directions pop up right away, you can change your preferred transportation type.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap on Driving, Walking, or Transit.

How to enable and disable the compass in Maps on iPhone and iPad

If you prefer to have the ability to see the compass while in navigation mode, you can head into the settings and turn it on.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap Driving & Navigation. Tap on the Compass On/Off switch. When the switch is green that means the compass is on.

How to change the navigation voice volume on iPhone and iPad

If you are listening to music or a video while you are also using Maps to guide you somewhere, Siri will simply play overtop of any existing audio. This can sometimes make it hard to hear, and eliminate the benefit of directions. If you prefer Siri duck the music while talking to you, you can change how the levels balance at any time.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap Driving & Navigation. Select your desired volume level. You have four options to choose from. No Voice : This will silence navigation prompts

How to turn on the Pause Spoken Audio feature on iPhone and iPad

If you hate that the navigation prompts during your travels always play over your other spoken media, like podcasts and audiobooks, you can turn on the ability to have your other audio pause automatically when directions are being spoken to you.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap Driving & Navigation. Tap on the Pause Spoken Audio On/Off switch. When it's green it means spoken audio will pause.

You can turn this feature off at any time just by following the same steps above.

How to change the units of distance for Maps on iPhone and iPad

If you live in the United States your Maps app will measure all units of distance in Miles. If you live outside of the states chances are Maps will track all the distance in Kilometres. You can change the default unit of distance any time.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap on the unit of distance you would like to use. You have two options. Miles

Kilometres

How to turn off English map labels on iPhone and iPad

Have you ever tried to use Maps in Hong Kong and wonder why all the street names were still in English? That's because your Maps app uses English labels by default. You can turn off that feature any time you want.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap on the On/Off switch beside Always in English.

How to turn on email follow up issue reporting for Maps on iPhone and iPad

If you have been noticing a lot of issues with Maps and have been reporting them to Apple but, you aren't confident that someone is looking into the issue, have no fear! You can always turn on the option to receive a follow-up email to find out you how the issue you are reporting is being dealt with.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Maps. Tap on the On/Off switch beside Follow up by Email.

