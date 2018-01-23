Amazon's line of Echo products use voice-enabled "wake words" to start listening to your commands. This helps keep your Echo from listening (and recording) unnecessary information, and it gives you an easy word to shout from the kitchen when you want to set a timer.

There are a number of different wake words you can use, including Star Trek's "Computer".

Here's how to change your Echo's wake word.

How to change your Amazon Echo, Dot, or Tap's wake word

On your Amazon Echo itself

Say "[current wake word], change the wake word." Alexa will respond: "Okay, you can choose from: '[list of the wake words you're not currently using]'. Which of these do you like?" If you'd like to cancel this request, say "Cancel" after Alexa's initial response. Respond with the new wake word you'd like to use. Alexa will say "Okay, you can call me [new wake word] on this device in a few seconds."

On the Alexa app

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your phone. Tap the More icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner. Select Settings. Pick the device whose wake word you wish to change. Tap the Wake Word setting. Select the new wake word you'd like from the drop-down.

When completed, you'll get a Wake word changed prompt, along with instructions on how to use it. Remember that you'll need to change this wake word for each Echo, Dot, or Tap you own.

