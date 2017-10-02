With no headphone jack, how do you listen to audio on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 and charge at the same time? With these accessories!

iPhone 8, like iPhone 7 before it, ditches the old 3.5mm headphone jack and goes all-in on Lightning and wireless. That's all well and good for the advancement of technology, but it effectively reduces the number of ports on the bottom from two-to-one. So, if you're using the Lightning port for your headphones, how do you charge at the same time?

You could go wireless for your headphones or, with iPhone 8, go wireless with your charging as well.

If you want the speed and reliability of good, old-fashioned wires for listening while you game, or because you have reduced or no vision and simply have to listen and charge at the same time, all the time, here are your options!

Dongle: Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar 2

The second generation Belkin RockStar goes from two Lightning ports to one Lightning and one 3.5mm headphone jack. That makes it much more like the iPhone Dock than the original RockStar, but slightly more portable. Also: You can only charge and listen, you can't listen and listen. In other words, you can't plug 3.5mm headphones into one side and Lightning earphones into the other. All audio belongs to the 3.5mm.

You can pick it up from Apple for $34.95.

See at Apple

Dongle: Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar

Similar to the video + charging dongles previously available from Apple, this Belkin break-out lets you plug Lightning into your iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 and then headphones and a charging cable into the double Lightning on the other side. Power — including from a battery pack — goes into one, sound comes out the other, and Belkin manages it all.

Belkin has replaced the RockStar with the new model, shown above, but still has this one available online for $39.95.

See at Belkin

Desk: iPhone Lightning Dock

Apple has updated their universal iPhone Lightning Dock with new colors to match the new iPhone 8 or iPhone 7, including silver, gold, rose gold, and black. What makes the iPhone Lightning Dock especially handy, though, is that you can plug Lightening in to charge and 3.5mm headphones to listen to music.

Keep it on your desk or your beside table, and jam out all day or all night. Available in black, space gray, silver, and (new) gold, for $49.

See at Apple

How are you listening to music?

Sure, it sucks you have to buy and use something extra just to do what you used to do easily and for free, but the future often comes at the cost of a little present pain. And remember, you can also choose to go wireless, using Apple's wireless AirPods or your favorite BT set or an inductive charging pad for iPhone 8.

Whatever you choose to do, let me know how it works for you!