On Apple's lineup of MacBook Pros, the only ports you will find are Thunderbolt 3 (AKA USB-C). Don't worry; you'll have more than one — at least two with the non-Touch Bar 13-inch model, and four with the two other models — but it does mean that anything you want to connect will need a USB-C connection, and that includes your iPhone. That means the standard USB to Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone won't be able to plug into the phone directly; however, there are a couple of solutions out there.

Just a simple little dongle that turns a Thunderbolt 3 port into a USB port, so you can use the original cord that came with your iPhone.

The bonus of having the USB-C to USB adapter lying around is its versatility. Many of your devices probably make use of the standard USB port, meaning you can also use this dongle to connect your printer, Apple Watch charging cradle, external microphone, and much more.

You can pick up Apple's adapter for around $19, and there are a ton of third-party options you can look into if you're hankering for something cheaper.

See at Amazon

Option B: USB-C to Lightning cable

If you're worried about losing a little dongle, you can opt to get a USB-C to Lightning cable instead. This cable allows you to plug your iPhone directly into the Thunderbolt 3 port on your new MacBook Pro; no fuss, no muss.

You can pick up Apple's official cable for about $25. Once again, some searching around the net could probably even net you some savings on third-party options.

See at Apple





Option C: Third-party adapters