Perhaps you've heard something over the last few weeks regarding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. I suggest reading through Derek's full explanation talking about exactly what went down, but essentially, millions of users had their personal information extensively shared with the research firm in an obtrusive, yet legal, manner.

Facebook last reported that up to 87 million of its users in the United States were affected by the issue, and as you'd probably guess, a lot of folks want to know whether or not they're included in that number.

Thankfully, checking is now as easy as can be.

iOS App

If you're already on your mobile device, you can follow this link and log in, and Facebook will let you know if your data has been shared. Alternatively, you can follow the steps below.

Open the Facebook app and go tap the menu button on the bottom right. Scroll down until you see Help and Support. Tap it. At the top of the Help page, search Cambridge. Select the option titled "How can I tell if my information was shared with Cambridge Analytica?" After tapping on this, you'll see a card letting you know whether or not your data was accessed.

Desktop

If you're accessing Facebook from your computer, the process is mostly the same.

From the Facebook homepage, search for Help Center. Click on the Help Center link. Type in Cambridge. Select "How can I tell if my information was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"

Questions?

Did you have any trouble with this process? Put any questions you have in the comments below and we'll do our best to help you out.