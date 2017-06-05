Worried your favorite apps may not work in iOS 11? Take a look at which apps are in danger.
Updated June 2017: It is now confirmed that 32-bit apps will no longer work on iOS 11.
With the launch of the iOS 11 developer beta today, it didn't take long before the Twitter user @AfterPad confirmed what we had long expected; 32-bit apps will not work in iOS 11.
What does this mean for you? Well, it could mean nothing. You may not use any apps that are still 32-bit, meaning the developers have kept their apps updated to Apple's newest specs. If you're concerned that an app you love or use often may be affected and you want to make sure you know what you're getting into before downloading the iOS 11 beta, you can quickly check if the apps on your phone are 32-bit or not.
How to check which applications are still 32-bit on iPhone and iPad
Please note that these steps will only work if you have iOS 10.3 installed, so if you haven't updated your iPhone to the new software yet, do that first.
- Launch the Settings app from your Home screen.
Tap General.
Tap About.
Tap Applications.
Here you will be given a list of the applications that are still 32-bit. These are the apps that may be in danger of not working on iOS 11.
Note: If you tap on Applications, and no list of apps shows up, it means you don't have any apps that are 32-bit.
What can I do if an app I love is 32-bit currently?
Unfortunately, not a whole lot. It's really up to the developers to maintain and update their apps, so there is nothing you can do directly to fix the issue.
That being said, look at the App Store description of the app and see when the last update was made available. If you notice an update hasn't been pushed in a fairly long time (a year or more let's say), it may be an indication that the developers have decided to stop supporting that particular app. Of course, nothing is for certain, but I would encourage you to pay attention to any news coming from the developers to see if they plan on addressing your concerns.
And? I have hundreds of apps installed in this category. Mostly games. A few examples: Crazy Taxi, Zen Bound 1 and 2, Risk, Shanghai, You don't know Jack, Yahtzee, Denki Blocks, Soul Calibur, all games by Jeff Minter, UNO, Wolfenstein 3D, R-Type, LoneWolf, Fruit Ninja, Midway Arcade, SimCity Deluxe, Death Rally, Scotland Yard, Talisman, Who want's to be a millionaire, Fieldrunners 1 and 2, Peggle, Boggle, Speedball 2, Duke Nukem 3D, Mirror's Edge, World of Goo, Cut the Rope, Game of Life, Trivial Pursuit, Canabalt, Osmos.
All of theses games are considered classics and still work very well on current iOS devices like an iPad Pro. Why should they all be killed with the release of iOS 11?
They shouldn't, but this isn't Apple's problem if they are. Apple gives developers way more than enough notice to update their apps, if they choose not to, then complain to the developers, not Apple.
Agreed. This day has been coming since 64-bit came...
Will be interesting to see stats on how many apps get a last minute update once ios11 stops sales revenue flow.
I am pretty sure, none of these. Games make money in the first months after their release. Do you know any famous game that gets continuously updates? Well, Minecraft, but this is an exception. It's no more the problem of the developers, because they already have the money. It's the problem of the buyers, who are no longer able to use paid games any longer for no obvious reason!
Maybe a dumb question, but will iPhone 5 (32-bit) be able to update to iOS 11, continuing to use 32-bit apps?
I believe iPhone 5 was the oldest phone to support iOS 10, and as such it probably won't be able to update to iOS 11. It's time to buy a new phone
That would be why this options always seemed to be broken for me. I have zero 32 bit apps.
Checking in settlngs on a 32 bit phone (iPhone 5) looks very different. It even shows a lot of system services.