Have you had an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook for a few years and feel like your battery doesn't hold the same amount of juice as it used to? That's because it doesn't. The lithium-ion batteries that power your devices deteriorate over time, meaning the battery can't charge to its full capacity.

If you think your battery is dying more quickly than it used to and want to be certain, there's a neat app you can download on your Mac that will tell you how it's doing. It's called coconutBattery and here's how it works.

Easy to use

The whole process of using coconutBattery is very straightforward. First, you'll need to download the app on your Mac. Second, you'll need to plug in your iPhone or iPad to your Mac — if you haven't done so already you'll need to allow your iPhone or iPad "trust" your Mac. Lastly, you just need to launch coconutBattery and a plethora of information will be at your disposal.

The process for checking your MacBook's battery is even simpler, you just need to load up the app and it will be right there.

Battery Information