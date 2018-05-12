There may be a time in your life as a Nintendo Switch owner where you need to know the model number of your console. Whether you are trying to put in a repair request with Nintendo or you are trying to determine whether or not there are available hacks for your console, figuring out your model number is incredibly easy to do. Here's how.

At the risk of making your life way too easy, I am going to tell you what the model number of your Switch is. As of May 2018, there is only one model number for the Nintendo Switch, it's HAC-001. Traditionally, Nintendo uses the number 001 to represent a consumer console and the HAC portion represents the Switch. So HAC-001 is the Nintendo Switch consumer console.

Considering the history of Nintendo it is likely that we will see other versions of the Switch in the future. At that time we will likely find that there is a new model number to contend with. If history is any indication, the HAC portion of the model number will change and the 001 will remain the same.

All that being said, if you want to lay your eyes on your model number yourself, it's really easy to do. Simply take your Switch out of the dock and flip it over so that you are looking at the back. Under the large Switch logo, you will see some fine print.