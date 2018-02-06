Whether you're just curious to know what Apple Watch you've been strapping to your wrist this whole time or you need to write down some info for an upcoming support appointment, there are plenty of reasons why you might need to track down your Apple Watch's serial number or know which generation of Apple Watch you're rockin'. Good news is it's super simple to find this info! In fact, it's all readily available on your Apple Watch and in the Apple Watch app for iOS.
How to check your Apple Watch's serial number
On your Apple Watch:
- Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.
- Tap General.
- Tap About and scroll down.
Look for your Serial Number.
On your iPhone:
- Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
Look for your Serial Number.
How to check your Apple Watch's generation
Checking your Apple Watch's generation is as simple as taking off your Apple Watch and looking on the back of the device. Apple etches the case with information pertaining to your specific Apple Watch, including the model, the case material, the crystal material, the material used for the sensor housing, and any other pertinent information (like GPS support).
Questions?
Having trouble tracking down your Apple Watch's serial number or generation? Leave a comment or send me a message over on Twitter and I'll be sure to help you troubleshoot!