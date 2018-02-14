When it comes to cleaning your HomePod, Apple is pretty clear on what you should and shouldn't do. Unfortunately, there's not a lot you can do to safely clean the HomePod, at least according to Apple. Anything more series than a light dusting should probably taken to an Apple Store or authorized repair center (I'm not kidding).

Here are the do's and don't of cleaning your HomePod.

Do

Apple only gives a couple of instructions about cleaning your HomePod in its official support article. First: clean it gently. Don't rough up your HomePod. Second: use a dry cloth, though Apple also says that a damp (not wet, damp) cloth. Apple doesn't specify any particular type of cloth, but I'd suggest something clean.

Anything more than a wipe down of the touch surface or light dusting of the fabric with a cloth likely requires looking at by authorized service personnel. For instance, if liquid spills onto your HomePod, you'll definitely want to take it in to the nearest Apple Store or authorized service center, as liquid exposure could lead to problems with your HomePod.

Don't

Speaking of spills, because Apple warns you to keep your HomePod away from sources of liquid like drinks, bathtubs, pools, or shower stalls, it's pretty safe to say that you shouldn't be cleaning it with any liquid products, either. No cleaners or odor eliminators, or anything of that sort. Again, only use a dry, clean cloth to clean your HomePod.

If you take anything away from this, it's that when it comes to liquid, treat your HomePod like the Wicked Witch of the West: Don't get liquid on it and it should be fine.

