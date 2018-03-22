How to clear your viewing history in Netflix

While Netflix can be a great source of quality entertainment, you might often find yourself watching something that's...less than stellar, but now that thing might just gum up your recommendations. Or maybe you've got a trashy favorite show or movie that you don't want anyone to know about. Whatever the case may be, you can clear these unwanted items from your Netflix viewing history in a few clicks.

Here's what to do if you want to clear your Netflix viewing history.

How to clear your Netflix viewing history

Open Netflix in the browser of your choice. Hover over your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click Account. Click Viewing Activity under My Profile. Click the X next to a title to remove it from your viewing history. Click Remove Series? if you want to remove an entire show from your watch history at once.

These steps work both on desktops and laptops, as well as in mobile device browsers. Everything you remove will be deleted from your watch history within 24 hours. Unfortunately, you cannot clear your entire watch history all at once.

