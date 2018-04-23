If you haven't heard, Flickr has been purchased by Smugmug , and that means a number of different things for a number of different users.

According to a new report from USA Today, Flickr has been purchased by photo-sharing service SmugMug. The company says it plans to "breath new life"into Flickr by (pouring in the necessary resources and focus. ( iMore )

Once you delete your Flickr account, you'll never be able to get your content back, so here's how to download your Flickr videos and photos if you're looking to trash your account and move on to something else!

If you're someone who is so done with Flickr, here are the steps you can take to close your account!

How to download your photos and videos on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Flickr app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your Profile in the lower right corner. It looks like a little person icon. Tap the photo you would like to save and download. Tap the arrow in the lower right corner. Tap Save Image.

The image will then automatically save to your Camera Roll.

How to delete your Flickr account on your iPhone or iPad

Once you've logged into your Flickr account, you should be able to delete it on your iPhone fairly easily.

Launch the Flickr app on your iPhone or iPad. Hover over your icon in the upper left corner of your Flickr Home page and click Settings. Click Delete your account. It isn't an icon and is in the middle of the page. Enter your password then click Delete Account. When you're sure you want to delete your account, click Delete Account.

How to download your Flickr photos and videos on Mac

Go to Flickr.com Click You in the top bar. Click on the photo you would like to download. Click the download button at the right side of the screen. It looks like an arrow pointing down to a line.

Select the size of the image you'd like to download. Your photo or video will automatically begin downloading to your Mac.

How to delete your Flickr account on Mac

Go to Flickr.com Click your icon in the upper left corner of your Flickr and click Settings. Click Delete your account. It isn't an icon and is in the middle of the page. Under Web Address, click delete your Flickr account. Click OK, NEXT.

