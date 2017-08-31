How to connect to iCloud via iCloud.com

iCloud.com lets you connect to iCloud from any Mac or PC. Here's how you can use it.

iCloud.com allows you to access much of your iCloud content from any web browser on a Mac or PC. Once you've signed in, you can use apps like Mail, Photos, and even the iWork suite right in your browser. Just as when you use iCloud on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, changes made in iCloud.com sync across your devices.

How to access iCloud.com from any web browser to use mail, contacts, calendars, and more

Using the iCloud.com web apps is as simple as opening a browser and signing in.

Launch any web browser on any computer. Go to iCloud.com. Enter your iCloud email address and password. Click on the arrow or hit Enter or Return on your keyboard.

Now that you're signed in, you can access your email, calendars, and even iWork for iCloud. Just click on the icon of the web app you want to use and you're good to go.

How to access and view photos in iCloud Photo Library on the web

You can view your entire iCloud Photo Library on iCloud.com.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu.

How to hide your sidebar in your iCloud Photo library

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu. Click the sidebar icon in the upper left corner. Click it again to make it re-appear.

How to upload Photos to your iCloud Photo library

If you need to, you can manually upload photos to your iCloud Photo Library using iCloud.com.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu. Click the Upload Photos icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a cloud with an arrow in it. Click on the photos or videos you would like to upload. Click Choose.

How to add a photo or a video to an album in your iCloud Photo library

iCloud.com also lets you manage your photo and video albums.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu. Click the Add to an Album icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a plus sign. Click on the album you would like to add your photos or videos to.

How to share a photo or video in your iCloud Photo library

Just like on your iOS device or Mac, Photos in iCloud.com lets you share with your friends.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu. Click the Share icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a box with an arrow coming out the top of it. Click the platform you would like it shared with, ie Facebook, mail, etc.

How to download a photo or video in your iCloud Photo library

If you really need a standalone copy of a photo or video, you can grab it from iCloud.com.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu. Click the Download selected item icon in the upper right corner. The photo or video will begin downloading automatically.

How to delete a photo from your iCloud Photo library

When you delete photos from iCloud.com, they'll also be deleted on your other iCloud-connected devices.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on the Photos icon from the main menu. Click the Delete icon in the upper right corner. It looks like a trash can. Click Remove on the prompt that appears on screen.

How to recover deleted files from iCloud

You might think that the file you just deleted is gone forever. However, there's still time to recover it using iCloud.com.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on Settings. Click on Restore Files under Advanced all the way at the bottom left. Click to check off the boxes to the left of the files you want to restore. Or click Select All if you really need to restore everything. Click Restore Files.

Note that you'll only have 30 days to recover any files that you've deleted. After that, they're gone for good.

How to recover contacts from iCloud

You can't restore individual contacts from iCloud but you can restore one of the backup archives that iCloud makes periodically. Restoring an older backup will remove any contacts added since the snapshot was taken (iCloud will, however, snapshot the current database before it restores the old one). It's best used if your contacts are corrupted or you somehow lose a large number of them.

If you really need to restore, but also really need to save recently added contacts, export them first on your Mac so you can import them after the restore is completed.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on Settings. Click on Restore Contacts under Advanced all the way at the bottom left. Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore. Click Restore to confirm.

How to recover calendars and reminders from iCloud

Just like your contacts, your calendars and reminders are also backed up every now and then. Calendars and reminders are backed up together, though, so if you're restoring one, you have to restore the other.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on Settings. Click on Restore Calendars and Reminders under Advanced all the way at the bottom left. Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore. Click Restore to confirm.

Also note, all sharing information will be lost if you restore, so you'll need to re-share afterward. Anyone invited to an event will get a cancellation and then a new invitation.

How to recover Safari bookmarks from iCloud

Your Safari bookmarks also get backed up in iCloud and can be restored as well.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on Settings. Click on Restore Bookmarks under Advanced all the way at the bottom left. Click the Restore button the right of the archive you want to restore. Click Restore to confirm.

How to recover photos and videos from iCloud

iCloud.com has the same Recently Deleted album in Photos that your iPhone, iPad, and Mac do. You can use it to recover photos to your iCloud Photo Library that have been deleted within the last 40 days.

Go to iCloud.com in any web browser (you might need to sign in). Click on Photos. Click on Albums at the top. Click the Recently Deleted album. Click on the photos you want to restore. Click on Recover.

Questions?

If you've got any more questions about using iCloud.com, be sure to let us know in the comments.

[custom:icloud]