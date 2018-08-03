Mobile plans often have data caps associated with them. Even if it's not a hard data cap, you'll likely have a situation where you get the first 10GB of data at 4G speeds, then anything after that will be at slower 3G speeds until your billing cycle resets. Even if you have an "unlimited" plan, you may be throttled if you connect to a high-congestion tower, or have a cap on how much tethering/mobile hotspot data you can use. We tested out how much data Fortnite uses, and it's fortunately not enough to blow through a data cap: an hour's worth of playtime used about 19MB of data. If you have a truly unlimited plan — or you never get on a congested tower — gaming from your phone's hotspot may be great. The biggest issue will be keeping a consistent enough signal so your gaming experience isn't awful. More: How much data does online gaming on the Nintendo Switch use? What to do on an iPhone

You have three options for using the hotspot on your iPhone: WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB. For the Switch, your only real option is a Wi-Fi hotspot. Here's how to set that up on your iPhone! Open Settings. Select Cellular. Select Personal Hotspot. Turn the hotspot on. The phone will display your hotspot's network name and password. You'll need these when you turn on your Switch. What to do on an Android phone

Again, the only real option for Android users is to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot from their phone. Here's how to set it up! Open Settings. Select Network & Internet. Select Hotspot & tethering. Select Wi-Fi hotspot. Turn the hotspot on. The phone will display your hotspot's network name and password. You'll need these when you turn on your Switch. What to do on your Switch