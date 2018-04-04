With a ton of great games available on for Mac, there's never been a better time to start gaming on your favorite Apple computer. If you're like me though, control games with your keyboard and mouse don't feel very natural — I prefer a good controller.

While there are a few great controllers out there, if you have a DualShock 4 from your PlayStation 4, you can pair it with your Mac no problem! Here's how you connect a PlayStation DualShock 4 controller to your Mac.

How to unpair your DualShock 4 from your PlayStation 4

If you want to use a controller that you have already been using for your PlayStation, you're going to need to unpair it from the console before you can use it with your Mac.

Turn on your PlayStation 4. Select Settings from the menu. Select Devices. Select Bluetooth Devices. Select DualShock 4. Select Disconnect.

How to pair your DualShock 4 with your Mac

Press and hold the PS button and Share button on the DualShock 4 to put it into pairing mode. The controller will flash when it's in pairing mode. Click on the Bluetooth icon in the top right corner of your desktop. Click Open Bluetooth Preferences. Click Connect next to the wireless controller device.

Now you're ready to game with your DualShock 4 controller on your Mac!

