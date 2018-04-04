With a ton of great games available on for Mac, there's never been a better time to start gaming on your favorite Apple computer. If you're like me though, control games with your keyboard and mouse don't feel very natural — I prefer a good controller.
While there are a few great controllers out there, if you have a DualShock 4 from your PlayStation 4, you can pair it with your Mac no problem! Here's how you connect a PlayStation DualShock 4 controller to your Mac.
How to unpair your DualShock 4 from your PlayStation 4
If you want to use a controller that you have already been using for your PlayStation, you're going to need to unpair it from the console before you can use it with your Mac.
- Turn on your PlayStation 4.
- Select Settings from the menu.
- Select Devices.
- Select Bluetooth Devices.
- Select DualShock 4.
- Select Disconnect.
How to pair your DualShock 4 with your Mac
- Press and hold the PS button and Share button on the DualShock 4 to put it into pairing mode. The controller will flash when it's in pairing mode.
Click on the Bluetooth icon in the top right corner of your desktop.
- Click Open Bluetooth Preferences.
Click Connect next to the wireless controller device.
Now you're ready to game with your DualShock 4 controller on your Mac!
