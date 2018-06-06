How continuity camera works in macOS Mojave and iOS 12

Continuity Camera is a new feature in macOS Mojave and iOS 12 that allows you to open your iOS device's camera from your Mac, then immediately transfer the photo that was taken over to a document that you're working on. So, for instance, if you're working on a Pages document, and you need a photo of something that's nearby, you can activate Continuity Camera, take the photo with your iPhone, then immediately see that photo pop up in the document on your Mac.

Here's how you'll use Continuity Camera on your Mac and iOS devices with the release of macOS Mojave and iOS 12.

How to add a photo with Continuity Camera

In order to use Continuity Camera, you need to be working with an editable document.

Open your document or project in an app like Pages, Keynote, or TextEdit. Control-click, right-click, or two-finger-click on a space within the document (Note: your photo will end up wherever you end up clicking). Click Take Photo under Insert from your iPhone or iPad. Take a photo using your iPhone or iPad. You decide which one by picking the device up and using it. Tap Use Photo. Your photo will now appear in your document where you clicked. Double-click your photo if you want to add some information to it. Enter a URL, title, and/or description for your photo. Click Remove Photo from the pop-up if you want to remove the photo.

How to scan a document with Continuity Camera

Open your document or project in an app like Pages, Keynote, or TextEdit. Control-click, right-click, or two-finger-click on a space within the document (Note: your photo will end up wherever you end up clicking). Click Scan Documents under Insert from your iPhone or iPad. Scan the document using your iPhone or iPad. You decide which one by picking the device up and using it. Repeat to scan multiple documents. Tap Save. Your documents will be inserted into the document on your Mac. Double-click your scanned document if you want to add some information to it. Enter a URL, title, and/or description for your document. Click Remove Image from the pop-up if you want to remove the scanned document.

For more on scanning documents on iOS, check out our guide.

