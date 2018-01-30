How to control HomePod with touch gestures

While your primary interactions with HomePod will probably take place through Siri, the top of the device features a "touch surface" that lets you perform a number of gesture-based commands. While you won't be able to browse your music library or control HomeKit accessories, these touch commands offer quick and easy basic controls for your HomePod.

Here's how to use touch controls with HomePod.

How to control HomePod music playback with the touch surface

Tap once on the touch surface to play or pause music. Double-tap on the touch surface to skip to the next track. Triple-tap on the touch surface to skip back to the previous track.

How to control HomePod volume with the touch surface

Tap once on the + button on the touch surface to incrementally increase volume. Touch and hold on the + button on the touch surface to continually increase the volume. Tap once on the - button on the touch surface to incrementally decrease volume. Touch and hold on the - button on the touch surface to continually decrease the volume.

How to activate Siri on the HomePod with the touch surface

Touch and hold on the touch surface to activate Siri. Speak your Siri command.

Questions

If you have any questions about controlling your HomePod with gestures, ask away in the comments.