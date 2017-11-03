How to create and send Animoji on the iPhone X

Here's how you can create and send Animoji on your shiny new iPhone X.

Animoji are a fun new way to send messages that are exclusive to the iPhone X. Using the front-facing TrueDepth camera, you use animated versions of Emoji characters to create an up-to-10-second video message, with the Animoji character you choose following your facial movements. Because it records your audio as well, this has the effect of making the Animoji look like it's talking.

Here's how you can create and send your own Animoji on your iPhone X.

How to create and send Animoji

Open Messages on your iPhone X. Tap the conversation in which you'd like to send an Animoji. Tap the Animoji button in the message app bar at the bottom of the screen. Scroll up and down the character selector on the left side of the screen to select your desired Animoji character. Tap the record button in the bottom-left corner of the Animoji screen. Record your Animoji message. Tap on the stop button to stop recording before the maximum time of 10 seconds. Tap the delete button if you want to scrap the message you've just recorded. Tap the Send button to send your Animoji.

And remember, you can also share any Animoji you send or receive to other apps and social networks.

How to share Animoji to any social network

Questions?

If you've got any other questions about sending Animoji, let us know in the comments.