Want to have control over your child's Nintendo Account? You can make one especially for them!

Nintendo has always prided itself on being a family-friendly gaming company, and in today's connected world of gaming that can be hard. Our very own Russell Holly was impressed by how kid-friendly and how in-depth the parental controls on the Nintendo Switch — Nintendo's newest console.

While systems like the Switch and the Nintendo 3DS have parentals controls you can set up on each device, Nintendo also offers you the ability to create and supervise a child's Nintendo account. If you're looking for even more security for your child, and capacity to supervise the activity on their Nintendo Account, I'll show you how to set it all up.

How to create a Nintendo Account for your child

Go to accounts.nintendo.com in your web browser of choice. Enter your login information for your Nintendo Account. Click Sign-In Click Parental Controls from the sidebar. Click Create an account for a child. Select your region from the list provided and click OK. Fill in the appropriate information to create an account. Click the option box to agree to the Nintendo Account User Agreement. Click Submit. Click OK.

How to supervise your child's Nintendo Account

Go to accounts.nintendo.com in your web browser of choice. Enter your login information for your Nintendo Account. Click Sign-In Click Parental Controls from the sidebar. Click on the account you want to supervise.

From here you can change various settings for your child's account such as, the ability to make purchases in the Nintendo eShop online and turn off Nintendo's friend suggestions.

Any Questions?

Do you have any questions about how to create and monitor a child's Nintendo Account? Let us know in the comments and we'll help you out.