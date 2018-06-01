How to create an Apple ID on your Mac

Your Apple ID is the key to your personal Apple kingdom. It's what you use to sign into iCloud, download apps from the App Store and iTunes, and more.

If you don't have one yet, there are three quick and easy ways to create one. Here's how!

How to create an Apple ID using iTunes

Launch iTunes from your Dock or from the Finder. Click Account on the right under Music Quick Links. Click Create Apple ID. Click Continue. Click the checkbox to agree to the terms and conditions (after having read them, of course). Click Agree. Enter the required information in the form. The email address and password you use will become your Apple ID, so make sure you note and remember them. Click Continue. Enter your billing information. You can choose to add a credit card now to buy music, movies, and TV shows, but you don't have to. Click Create Apple ID.

You'll get a verification email to activate your Apple ID. Just click the link in the email and boom — you're in.

How to create an Apple ID using the Mac App Store

Launch the App Store from your Dock or the Finder. Click Account on the right under Quick Links. Click Create Apple ID. Click Continue on the welcome page. Click the checkbox to agree to the terms and conditions (after having read them, of course). Click Agree. Enter all of the information that's asked for on the screen. The email address and password you enter will be your Apple ID, so don't forget them! Click Continue when you're finished. Enter your billing information. You can choose to add a credit card now, but you don't have to. Click Create Apple ID.

You will receive a verification email from Apple. Click the link in the email and your Apple ID will be activated and you'll be on your way to apps, music from iTunes, iCloud storage, and more!

How to create an Apple ID on the web

If you're on Android or using Windows, this is the best way to create an Apple ID.

Visit appleid.apple.com. Click Create Your Apple ID at the bottom. Enter the information asked for. The email address and password you use will be your Apple ID — don't forget them! Click Continue at the bottom of the page. You'll receive an email with a verification code. Enter the 6-digit verification code from the email you received. Click Verify.

Your Apple ID is born! From here, you can add credit cards to buy apps and iTunes content, as well as add a shipping/billing address, and more!

Questions?

