Make a bootable copy of macOS High Sierra so you can have a portable copy to install on multiple devices.

When it comes time to upgrade your Mac operating system, the first thing to consider is whether you want to install it directly onto your Mac or create a bootable drive. You can use a bootable drive on a hard drive partition for dual-software installation, to install on multiple Macs in your home, or as a bootable drive if you can't use the Internet Recovery partition.

Before you start

Before you get started, make sure you have a thumb drive with at least 8GB of storage, or a spare external hard drive (one you aren't planning to use for anything else). You'll also need to download macOS High Sierra from the Mac App Store.

And please: Don't forget to back up your Mac before you do anything.

How to format your external drive for macOS High Sierra

You'll need to start with a clean thumb drive or hard drive in order to make it a bootable drive.

Plug the thumb drive or cable for your hard drive into the appropriate port on your Mac. Click on Finder in your Dock to open a Finder window. Select Applications from the list on the left side of the window. Scroll down and double-click on Utilities. Scroll down and double-click on Disk Utility. Select your drive under External. Click on the Erase tab at the top of the window. Note the name of your external hard drive (probably "Untitled") because you will need it when you create a bootable drive. If you have more than one external drive with the same name, you will need to rename the drive you are using as a bootable installer now. Select Mac OS Extended (Journaled) from the format list. Click Erase. Click Done when the process is complete. Close the Disk Utility window.

Your thumb drive or external hard drive is now ready.

How to make your external drive into a macOS High Sierra boot drive

Click on Finder in your Dock to open a Finder window. Select Applications from the list on the left side of the window. Scroll down and double-click on Utilities. Scroll down and double click on Terminal. Recall the name of your formatted external drivewhen entering the following text into Terminal. If it is not named "Untitled," you will need to change the command syntax for the pathname where it says: Volumes/Untitled. The name of the drive can't have any spaces and it is case sensitive. Enter the following text into Terminal (Don't forget to change the name "Untitled" if your hard drive is named something else): sudo /Applications/Install\ macOS\ High\ Sierra.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/Untitled Hit the enter/return key. Enter your administrator account password. This is the password you use to make changes on your Mac or log in. No text will appear in Terminal when you enter the password.

The process could take a very long time, depending on the drive. When it is done, the Terminal window will report "Done."

How to use macOS High Sierra with a bootable drive

Once macOS High Sierra is installed on your external drive, you can boot up any Mac with the drive plugged into it.

Turn off the Mac you want to install macOS High Sierra with the bootable drive. Connect the drive to your Mac via the USB port. Turn on your Mac. Hold down the Option key when it starts up. Select the external drive with macOS High Sierra on it from the list of systems to start up your computer. Follow the installation process when prompted.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about how to create a bootable drive for the macOS High Sierra installer? Let us know in the comments.