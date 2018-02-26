If you've played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on your Nintendo Switch, you may remember that you could only have one save file on per account. I found this out the hard way when I let a friend start a new file on my account and they did not heed the warning about deleting old data.

Luckily for everyone, Super Mario Odyssey is different. Each user on your Nintendo Switch can have up to five different save files, meaning you can let your friends and family plan on your account if you so choose.

Here's how to save and load multiple save files in Super Mario Odyssey.

How to create a new save in Super Mario Odyssey

The good news is Nintendo has made it super easy to start a new file in Super Mario Odyssey.

Load Super Mario Odyssey from the home menu. Select New Game from the main menu. Select Start.

This will automatically start a new game on a new save file.

How to load an old save file in Super Mario Odyssey

Hitting Resume on the main menu of Super Mario Odyssey will also load the last game played. If you want to load a different save file, you need to go into options.

Select Options from the main menu. Select Data Managment. Select Load Select the save data you want to load.

