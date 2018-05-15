Though the details are sparse, Nintendo notes on its Switch Online service FAQ page,

If you're planning on subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online this September and you've got more than two people in your family unit (or friend unit), you may want to get into a Family Group so you can take advantage of the $40 Family Membership plan , which can be combined with up to eight Nintendo Accounts.

You can share the Nintendo Switch Online features across all the Nintendo Accounts in a family group by purchasing a family membership.

Here's how to create a Family Group now so you can subscribe to a Family Membership this September.

Create Nintendo Accounts for each family member first

The point of a Family Group is to bring together everyone's Nintendo Account under one subscription. Make sure each family member that wants to join in has a Nintendo Account before you create a joined Family Group.

How to create a Nintendo Account on Switch

How to send an invitation to join your Family Group

You'll be creating a family group from your Nintendo Account page online.

Before you start, make sure you know the email address for each person that you want to add to the group.

Navigate to accounts.nintendo.com and sign in if you haven't already. Click on Family Group from the list of options below your profile avatar. Click on Add member. Click on Invite someone to your family group.. Enter the email address for the person you want to add to the family group. Click Submit. Repeat for each person you want to add to your Family Group.

You'll see a notification that the member has not been added yet. After the person confirms the invite, you'll see that they are now a member of your group.

How to accept an invitation to a Family Group

Once an invitation is sent, you'll receive an invitation via email from Nintendo.

Make sure to check your Social tab for the email if you're using Gmail.

Click on the URL that is listed in the email or copy and paste it into your browser. Click Join Family Group. Click on OK.

You'll now be part of the Family Group, which will make it possible to subscribe to the $40 annual Nintendo Switch Online family plan (for up to eight people) instead of the individual $20 annual plan.

How to make someone else the Family Group Administrator

If you've created the Family Group, but someone else will eventually be the one paying the annual subscription cost, you can change who the Family Group Administrator is right now.

Navigate to accounts.nintendo.com and sign in if you haven't already. Click on Family Group from the list of options below your profile avatar. Click on Manage Family Group. Click on Change Family Group Admin. Click Submit to verify your email address. Enter the Verification code you received via email from Nintendo. (Check your social tab if you're using Gmail). Click Submit. Click Select this person next to the name of the person you want to make the administrator of the Family Group. Click Confirm Change to confirm that you want to make this person the new administrator of the Family Group.

The new administrator will receive an email notification to accept the change. You will no longer have administrator privileges for this Family Group.

How to remove a Family Group member

Kicking someone out of the fam? No problem. The administrator of the Family Group can remove a member with just a few clicks.

Note: The only person that can remove a member is the Family Group's administrator.

Navigate to accounts.nintendo.com and sign in if you haven't already. Click on Family Group from the list of options below your profile avatar. Click on Manage Family Group. Click on Remove a Family Group Member. Click Select this person next to the name of the person you want to remove from the Family Group. Click Confirm to confirm that you want to remove this person from the Family Group.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to create a Family Group on Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.