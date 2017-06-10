You don't need to play the original to be awesome at Splatoon 2.

It couldn't be more clear that Splatoon 2 is going to be the game of the Summer, but where does that put you if you've never really tried the original? While it's true a lot of basic tactics from the original game carry over to the sequel, there are enough little differences to keep everyone on their toes for the first few weeks.

The thing you really need to know is how this game is different from every other first-person shooter you've ever played, and knowing that ahead of time gives you a huge advantage.

Grab a Pro Controller

If you don't already have one, you're probably going to want a Pro Controller for your Switch. Playing most games with the Joy-Con is a lot of fun, but Splatoon 2 is one of those games where you really want to wrap your whole hand around the gamepad after a couple of matches.

Adding a Pro Controller to your Switch isn't likely to make you better at Splatoon 2, but it'll be a lot more comfortable while you're playing. And trust me, when you start playing this game you're going to want to keep playing for a while.

The Ink is all that matters

Splatoon matches appear to be about eliminating the squid kids on the other team, but that's not actually true. In fact, highest splat count doesn't factor into determining the match winner at all. To win a match, your team needs to have the largest percentage of the map covered in the ink color that represents their team. Taking out the other team makes that a little easier, but it's not the main objective.

This is why some of the weapons available to your character include things like ink brushes and ink rollers. These players focus primarily on covering the field with your team color, while everyone else on the team works to keep the enemy from spreading the other color. Everyone is able to spread ink, but a lot more ground is covered with these brushes and rollers.

Walls can be you biggest advantage

The other massively important way Splatoon is different from other FPS games can be found on the walls of every match. When you spread ink on the walls around you, those walls have the same properties as the floor. When you turn into a squid for fast travel, you can climb up the walls quickly.

This can help you sneak up the side of an objective, but it's also a great way to avoid the other team if you're about to be overrun by other players. Combining a wall climb with a grenade throw works well because most FPS players aren't used to tracking enemies vertically.