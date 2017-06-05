Control Center gets a lot more useful in iOS 11 thanks to customizable controls!

Control Center, for the most part, is kinda ... meh. It works, but you have to swipe right or left to get to any additional controls, and you don't get to choose what you do or don't want to include in Control Center (other than accessing from the Lock screen or from within apps).

In iOS 11, the Control Center panel got a lot bigger and a little bit more customizable. You will still be able to access your flashlight, timer, camera, Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, AirPlay Mirroring, audio playback controls, and your Home app shortcuts (and more), but you'll also be able to turn cellular on or off, trigger low-power mode, shortcut to the Notes app, and a whole lot more! Here's how to customize Control Center in iOS 11.

As a reminder, the features in the developer beta of iOS 11 won't necessarily be in the final public launch of iOS 11.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Sadly, no public betas for the Apple Watch or tvOS.) While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to customize Control Center in iOS 11

When you have Control Center enabled, you can customize which features you want designated as a shortcut in iOS 11.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Control Center. Tap the add button (+) next to a control under the More Controls section.

How to organize the order of controls in Control Center in iOS 11

You may discover that you want to use one particular control a lot and another rarely in Control Center. You can organize what order they appear in the panel in iOS 11.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Control Center. Press and hold on a control until it goes into hover mode. Drag the control to its new location on the list.

You can fiddle with your Control Center settings until it looks just right.

How to remove controls from Control Center in iOS 11

So maybe it turns out you don't use the flashlight as much as you thought you did. You can remove it from Control Center in iOS 11.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Control Center. Tap the remove button (-) next to a control under the Include section.

Any questions?

Do yo have any questions about customizing Control Center in iOS 11? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.