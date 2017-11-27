Thanks to the many streaming services, "cable lite" companies, and on-demand apps, you don't have to settle for paying $100 or more every month for 200 channels you never watch. Instead, you can customize your TV and movie watching experience with individual subscriptions, over-the-air connected devices, and à la carte style content. Here are some of the ways you can cut the cord with your Apple TV 4K.

Should you even cut the cord?

Depending on your current cable subscription, you might be concerned with whether it's worth it to cut the cord. It takes a little bit of tech know-how (but not a whole lot) and some big changes to what you're used to. There are a few things to consider before cutting the cord.

Streaming services

The first place to look for the most similar services to standard cable. I call them "cable lite" because they are still package deals that you pay a monthly subscription for. The big difference is that you get to pick the channel package that fits you best, and can pay less than full price for what you want. If you only want a dozen of the basic cable channels, you can pay as little as $20 per month. Want to add a few premium channels? Some services let you add them individually for as little as $5 per month. These streaming services allow you to get more of what you want without paying for everything you don't.

Live TV

One major experience you might feel is missing when you cut the cord is the ability to simply turn on your television set and watch whatever is on. How do you access your local news channel? What about the Sunday night lineup? Not to worry. There are a number of services that specialize in providing access to whatever shows are airing at any given time. Many of them also offer DVR-type features so you can record your favorite shows and watch them whenever you're ready.

There are a couple of services that offer both live and on-demand TV and movies. You can have the best of both worlds!

Demanding on-demand

Of course, you don't want to relegate to just live TV services. Being able to watch TV shows and movies whenever, wherever is one of the best parts of cutting the cord. You don't have to worry about setting up a recording time or needing to clear out your storage to fit more content. There are some great apps that provide on-demand content that you can watch at your leisure.

Keep the cord, but cut the cost

For some, a cable subscription is truly the best (or sometimes the only) option. If you're not ready to cut the cord, or if you've determined that a traditional cable subscription is the right fit for you, you can still save as much as $100 per year with the right up-front investment.

