We've been asking Apple for Dark Mode on macOS for years. Not just a dark Menu Bar and Dock, but dark everywhere. Finally, in macOS Mojave, we're getting the full treatment with systemwide Dark Mode. Pretty. Here's how it works.

So everything goes dark?

Yes! Well... sort of. It's not like the screen dims or anything. The Menu Bar and Dock get a dark theme, but so does the Trash icon, all of the system panels, the Finder window, Notification Center, the Lock screen, the Mac App Store... you get what I mean.

App icons don't change (other than Dark Mode for the Trash icon).

All of Apple's built-in apps get the Dark Mode treatment. Safari, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Reminders, Notes (yes, even Notes), Maps, Photos (Photos looks so good in dark), Messages, FaceTime, iTunes, Apple Books, and even the newly added Apple News, Voice Memos, Stocks, and Home apps.

Even cooler, the new Mojave desktop image that's on by default will actually turn into a nighttime view of the desert when you switch to Dark Mode. It's a pretty cool little extra.

What about third-party apps?

Not by default. Currently, a developer would have to design their app with its own dark theme. There are lots of really great apps that already support Dark Mode internally. It won't happen automatically, though. For those apps that have a dark theme, you'll have to enable it. For those that don't, you'll have to ask their creators to add it.

The good news is that there should be a lot more apps with Dark Mode coming to the Mac in our future. As noted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, UIKit (that's the software that will let developers port iOS apps to the Mac in 2019) has support for Dark Mode. Which might also mean we'll see a systemwide Dark Mode for iOS next year.