Since iOS 11, there've been some user interface changes to app icons on your Home screen. The basic idea is still the same: Press and hold on an app until it enters "jiggly mode," then tap the X to delete it. After iOS 11, however, you might have to be a little more subtle with your gestures in order to trigger the ability to delete an app. Here's how it works on different devices. How to delete apps on iPad Pro

On iPad Pro, Apple has added the ability to see actions, similar to triggering widgets on phones that support 3D Touch. Therefore, when you just press and hold on an app for one second, you might trigger the widget. Pressing and holding on an app for one second will also allow you to move an app around on the Home screen without deleting it. This is great news for people that constantly accidentally delete apps when they were trying to move them. To trigger the delete function, keep holding the app for a total of two seconds. It'll hover after one second and jiggle after two. How to delete apps on iPhone with 3D Touch

On iPhones with 3D Touch, it's always been a hassle to delete an app. We're constantly accidentally triggering the 3D Touch peek-and-pop widgets instead. That hasn't changed in iOS 11. You'll still find yourself accidentally triggering the widget if you're not careful. My suggestion: lightly place your finger on the app. Do not press down on it. After about one second, you'll see the delete button when it's ready. Strangely, apps don't seem to jiggle anymore on 3D Touch supported devices. Maybe that's a glitch? How to delete apps on iPad and iPhone without 3D Touch