Ever notice when you begin to type in a search term on YouTube that typically the result will come up before you finish typing? That's because, like many other Google services, YouTube tracks your activity.

Google will track your search and watch history on YouTube, and if you look at the company's policy this data is meant to be used to give you better recommendations and improve YouTube as a service.

If you want to delete your search and watch history on YouTube, Google has actually made it pretty straightforward; here's how it's done.

How to delete your search history on YouTube

If you choose to delete your search history, it may reset your video recommendations on YouTube.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/feed/history. Click Search history you would like to delete. Your options are as follows: Click clear all Search history. Click clear all Search history again.

How to delete your watch history on YouTube

If you choose to delete your watch history, it may reset your video recommendations on YouTube.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/feed/history. Click Watch history you would like to delete. Your options are as follows: Click clear all Watch history. Click clear all Watch history again.

