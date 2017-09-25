Feel like you need a fresh start with macOS High Sierra? Do a clean install!

Downloading and installing a new OS gives you the opportunity to do some major house cleaning if you so desire. If you feel like you'd like a fresh start with macOS High Sierra, you can always opt to do a clean install: Just follow the steps below, even if you've already installed macOS High Sierra.

Make sure you understand the difference between a clean install and a standard install before you get started.

Step 1: Back up your Mac

This process will erase whichever OS you're currently using from your hard drive entirely. That means any files, programs, or documents you have will be deleted. To save your files, put them on an external hard drive or a cloud-based program like Dropbox, OneDrive, or iCloud. If you don't save these important files off your computer, you will lose them.

Step 2: Create a bootable drive of macOS High Sierra

Before you erase your current operating system, download macOS High Sierra from the Mac App Store. You'll need a copy of macOS High Sierra to perform a clean install later on. If you don't create a bootable drive for macOS High Sierra, you'll have to install an older Mac operating system first and then upgrade to macOS High Sierra afterward.

Step 3: Erase macOS High Sierra

Connect your Mac to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet Click on the Apple icon. Select Restart from the drop-down menu. Hold down Command-R when you hear the startup chime (or the screen turns black on newer Macs) and keep holding the keys until your computer reboots. Click on Disk Utility in the OS X Utilities selector. Click Continue. Select your Startup Disk. Click on the Erase tab at the top of the window. Enter a name for the file to be destroyed (Like macOS High Sierra or something). Select Mac OS Extended (Journaled) from the format list. Click Erase.

Step 4: Reinstall a new copy of macOS High Sierra.

Click on Reinstall a new copy of macOS. Click Continue. Click Continue again when the installer window appears. Agree to the software terms and conditions. Select your hard drive. Click Install. Complete the installation process.

