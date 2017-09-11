Don't want to keep track of where you've been recently? Delete your destination and route history!

There are plenty of reasons to avoid storing your search and destination history: Maybe you're planning a surprise party; maybe you have one too many trips to Starbucks listed. Whatever the case, you can very easily get rid of your past search and destination history in Maps.

Note: If you're running iOS 10 or later, the "Clear All" button is gone. That said, you can still delete recent locations on a case-by-case basis.

How to delete your recent destination and search history

Open the Maps app. Swipe up to reveal the Recents menu. Swipe left on a set of directions or place to open the More menu. Tap Remove.

Remember: Once you delete your search history, it's gone forever. If you need to store old directions or a set of coordinates but don't want them readily available in the Maps app, there is another way: Share them to a Secured Notes file.

First, set up Notes with a secure password. In the Maps app, swipe up to reveal the Recents menu. Swipe left on a set of directions to open the More menu, or tap on a location to enter its information card. Tap the Share button. Tap Add to Notes. Create a new note. Press Save. Open the Notes app. Select the note with your address in it. Tap the Share button. Press the Lock Note button. Enter your password. Lock the note by tapping the Lock button.

