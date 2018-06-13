Our two kitchen windows need some new blinds. So naturally, I got out my iPhone.

If that seems like a non-sequitur to you, remember that Apple is all-in on augmented reality (or AR, as we say in the biz). So while we await the release of Apple's own Measure app, which was demoed at the 2018 WWDC keynote, this was a perfect time to play around with a few third-party AR measuring apps.

If you've ever had to measure a window for blinds, you know that wrangling a tape measure can be a two-person job, so one person holding an iPhone to make measurements has some distinct appeal. Accurate measurements are critical, though, particularly for inside mounted blinds.

A trip to the App Store revealed plenty of apps to choose from. So I downloaded eight of them (your guess is as good as mine as to how many AR rulers and tape measures exist on the App Store) and took them for a spin, seeking answers to the following questions:

How easy is the app to use? How accurate is the app compared to actual measurements taken with a metal tape measure?

I discarded two of the apps either because they just didn't seem to work or required an in-app purchase to reveal the measurement results.

I didn't try to be overly scientific, such as measuring each dimension three times and taking an average, though I did stand-in the same location when making the measurements with each of the apps. If a measuring result seemed to be not in the ballpark of the actual measurement of the window, I re-measured.

About the Apps

Most of the apps I looked at had various tools beyond the usual length measurement. Some had the ability to create floor plans, measure a person's height, determine face attributes, perform chaining (start a new measurement from the last point), and figure out whether or not something was level.

For all these apps, you can choose your preferred unit of measurement (metric/imperial). The mechanics of doing simple length measurements with these apps are all pretty much the same. After the iPhone camera orients itself to its surroundings, the app displays a focus ring typically in the center of the iPhone's screen. Tap the screen to select a starting point, then move the camera to an ending point and tap again.

Just about all of the apps have the ability to save the results and share them with others. This is helpful for those times when you get a call from your spouse who is standing in the middle of the home furnishings section of a store and asking you to measure the size of your couch. The ability to send along a photo with AR measurements overlaid on it is pretty cool.

AirMeasure