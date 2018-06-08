As part of an overall move to give us more control over how we decide to use our devices, Apple has added some fantastic Do Not Disturb and notification features coming to iOS 12 this fall. You'll have more control over keeping your iPhone silent while you work and sleep, and manage notifications quicker without even having to unlock your screen. Here's how Do Not Disturb and notifications will change in iOS 12.

New Do Not Disturb features

Do Not Disturb prior to iOS 12 lets you schedule a specific time frame for the silencing feature to turn on and off. You can also manually enable it. That's about it.

In iOS 12, a few new features makes Do Not Disturb more robust and helpful for avoiding device distractions.

To access these additional features, 3D Touch or long press on Do Not Disturb in Control Center.

Do Not Disturb for one hour

Sometimes, you just need to quiet your phone for an hour, but if you're anything like me, you'll forget that you turned on DND and miss important messages hours after your quiet time has ended.

Apple has fixed that with the upcoming iOS 12. You can set your iPhone and iPad to silence notifications, messages, and calls for one hour. After your 60 minutes are up, DND turns off automatically.

Do Not Disturb until evening/morning

If you're going to be busying for a while, like maybe you're studying for a big test or you're at a party, you can turn on Do Not Disturb for a portion of the day.

Depending on when you access Do Not Disturb, you'll see the option to turn it on until the afternoon, evening, or the next morning.

Do Not Disturb at a location

Thanks to a little help from Geofencing, you can turn on Do Not Disturb until you leave your current location. I'm not sure of the exact geofence radius, but when you leave your current location, Do Not Disturb will turn off automatically so you don't have to worry about turning it back on.

This is great if you're at the movies or a romantic dinner and don't want your phone distracting you for the entire time you're there.

Do Not Disturb with Calendar events

In iOS 12, Do Not Disturb automatically syncs with the built-in Calendar app. If you're at an event that is on your Calendar when you pop in to the DND options, you'll be able to turn on the feature for the length of time specified in the event.

It's perfect for meetings. Don't make your boss cranky by checking your phone every few minutes and don't make your partner cranky by forgetting to turn Do Not Disturb off after you're done with the meeting.

9to5's Guilherme Rambo noted in a tweet that passes you add to Apple Wallet will also sync with Do Not Disturb. If you purchase movie tickets from Fandango and add them to Wallet, Siri will suggest that you turn on Do Not Disturb while your at the theater.