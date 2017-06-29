If you decide the macOS High Sierra beta just isn't working for you, you can downgrade back to Sierra.

The public beta for macOS High Sierra is here — but just because you take a new operating system for a whirl doesn't mean you're ready to commit full-time just yet. If you've decided you'd rather return to macOS Sierra, you can downgrade with just a few steps. It is a bit of a complex process, but if you follow the steps you'll be back to your old setup in no time.

Step 1: Back up your Mac

This process will erase macOS High Sierra from your hard drive entirely. That means any files, programs, or documents you've been working on while using macOS High Sierra will also be erased if you don't back them up first. Use an external hard drive or a cloud-based program like DropBox, OneDrive, or iCloud. If you don't save these important files somewhere off of your computer you will lose them.

Step 2: Create a bootable drive of macOS Sierra

Before you erase macOS High Sierra from your computer, download macOS Sierra from the Mac App Store. It should be in your purchase list, or you can simply search for it in the Mac App Store. You'll need a copy of macOS Sierra in order to downgrade from macOS High Sierra. When the final version of macOS High Sierra goes live, macOS Sierra will no longer be available in the App Store, so make sure you download Sierra before High Sierra launches.

Step 3: Erase macOS High Sierra

Connect your Mac to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Select Restart from the dropdown menu. Hold down Command+R, and keep holding the keys until your computer reboots. This will put your computer into Recovery Mode. Click on Disk Utility in the OS X Utilities selector. Click Continue. Select your Startup Disk. Click on the Erase tab at the top of the window. Enter a name for the file to be destroyed (Like macOS High Sierra or something). Select Mac OS Extended (Journaled) from the format list. Click Erase.

After the process is complete, quit Disk Utility from the dropdown menu in the upper left corner of the screen to go back to the OS X Utilities selector.

Step 4: Reinstall macOS Sierra

After you have erased macOS High Sierra, you will want to reinstall an earlier operating system.

Connect your Mac to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Select Restart from the dropdown menu. Hold down Option while your computer restarts. This will send you to the option to select a startup disk. Select macOS Sierra from the list of startup disk options. macOS Sierra will begin installing on your Mac. Click Continue in the macOS Sierra installation window.

macOS Sierra will install like a standard update. You will agree to the licensing terms before the software reboots on your Mac.

Step 5: Restore data from an earlier macOS Sierra Time machine backup

If you have a recent backup of your Mac saved via Time Machine (which you should), you can use it to reinstall macOS Sierra.

Connect your Mac to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet Click on the Apple icon () Select Restart from the dropdown menu. Hold down Command+R when you hear the startup chime and keep holding the keys until your computer reboots. Select Restore from Time Machine Backup in the OS X Utilities selector. Click Continue. Click Continue after reading the important information about restoring from a backup. Select the Backup source for where your Time Machine backup is stored. Click Continue. Select the most recent macOS Sierra backup on the drive. Click Continue.

Your Mac will begin restoring from the Time Machine backup and then reboot. This process can take a while, so grab a cup of coffee while you wait.

If you run into any problems while trying to downgrade your Mac operating system, let us know in the comments.