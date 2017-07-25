Now that you've got your new iPhone or iPad, it's time to fill it with great content.

Getting your first iPhone or iPad is just the beginning. Thousands of developers have made over a million apps and games that can totally transform the device your holding in your hands. With each new app it can become your constant Facebook friend, your gateway to Snapchat, a tool to learn new languages, a way to brush up on math or science, your ticket to car services, a personal scanner, a way to edit documents on the go and, of course, an incredible portable gaming console. All you need to do is get started!

How to search for apps and games in the App Store

The first thing you need to do is find the apps and games you want to add to your collection.

Open the App Store app. Tap the Search icon at the bottom of the screen. Enter the app name that you are looking for. Tap Search on your keyboard.

Search by Top Charts

You can also just browse the app store for interesting apps. One way to find popular apps is by tapping Top Charts at the bottom of the screen, which shows a list of the top Paid, Free, and Grossing apps in the App Store.

Search by category

You can find trending and spotlighted apps by selecting a specific category. Tap Categories in the upper left corner of the App Store screen. Then, select a category to view popular and noted apps within it.

How to search for apps in the App Store in iOS 11

Though the App Store is getting a facelift with iOS 11, you still search for apps the exact same way:

Launch the App Store. Tap the magnifying glass on the bottom right of your screen. Type in your search query and tap the search button.

And away you go.

How to download apps and games from the app store

OK, So, you've found the perfect app or game, or maybe you just found something that looks interesting. Now it's time to download and install it on your iPhone or iPad.

Launch the App Store. Search for the app you want to download. Tap the app or game you wish to purchase or download for free. Tap Get if it is free, or the price of the app if it is paid. Tap Install or Buy when the icon switches. Enter your Password or use Touch ID when prompted. Wait for the download to finish. Press the Home button to go back to your device's Home screen.

Once the app or game download and installation is complete, it will appear on your Home screen. Tap it to open and begin using it.

How to update apps and games from the App Store

After a short time in the Apple ecosystem, you'll discover that a lot of apps and games get regular updates. Sometimes, they are fixing bugs and glitches, other times, they are adding new content. You can find out about apps that need updating in the App Store app.

Open the App Store app. Tap Updates on the bottom of the screen. Tap the Update button next to an app or game that needs to be updated.

The update works similar to downloading a new app or game. It will download and install onto your iPhone or iPad. When the installation is complete, you can tap the app or game to open and use it.

How to update apps in iOS 11

Things look a bit different, but the steps are exactly the same as above:

Open the App Store app. Tap Updates on the bottom of the screen. Tap the Update button next to an app or game that needs to be updated.

How to automatically download apps and games you buy on one device onto others

If you own more than one Apple device, like an iPhone and an iPad, or an iPad and an iPod touch, or all three, you can automatically download apps and games onto all of them if they are all under the same Apple ID. Well, you can't download iPad-only apps onto an iPhone or iPod touch, but that is the only restriction.

Open the Settings app. Tap iTunes & App Store. Under Automatic Downloads, tap Apps to toggle the switch on.

You can also turn on automatic downloads for music, iBooks, and audiobooks the same way.

How to automatically install apps and game updates

Apple gives you the option to have app updates take place automatically. That way, you don't have to keep checking to see what needs an update.

Open the Settings app. Tap iTunes & App Store. Under automatic downloads, tap Updates to toggle the switch on.

When enabled, app updates will automatically take place every day.

How to disable app updates over cellular

If you have concerns about using up too much of your cellular data, it is a very good idea to disable downloading updates over cellular, especially if you have automatic updates turned on.

Open the Settings app. Tap iTunes & App Store. Tap Use Cellular Data to toggle the switch off.

Anything else?

Do you have any questions about downloading apps and games from the App Store? If so, let us know in the comments section.