Taking control of your Facebook data starts with understanding just how much of your data is stored with Facebook. The social media service offers a self-help tool that gives you access to your entire trove of personal data. It's actually a fairly simple process that lets you see all your photos, videos, friends, contact info, messages, apps, and quite a bit more that Facebook's storing on its servers.

How to download a copy of your Facebook data

On the web, visit the General Account Settings page. At the bottom of your General Account Settings, click Download a copy of your Facebook data. Click Start My Archive. Enter your password and click Submit to continue. Click Start My Archive to start the process of creating your Facebook archive. Click Okay. Wait for an e-mail or Facebook notification letting you know your Facebook archive is ready to download. Click Download Archive. Enter your password and click Submit to download your Facebook archive.

Your archive will download as a ZIP archive. Inside you'll find four folders and an HTML page. Clicking on the HTML page will take you to a local representation of your Facebook archive. You can click on the links below your profile photo on the left to see everything Facebook is storing. If you're wondering, yep, Timeline goes all the way back to the beginning. I cringed — younger me was so angsty.

Want to know what data you'll be able to see in your Facebook archive? Here's what Facebook says will be made available to you: