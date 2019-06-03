Apple has just released the first beta version of iPadOS 13 for developers. Follow the instructions below to install this beta. If you were waiting for iPadOS 13 to get started with beta testing, go ahead and download the latest version.

iPadOS 13 is on its way with new features that require third-party developer input. As such, the company is releasing developer betas so that software engineers can get a head start on making great software for you.

How to make an archived backup of your iPad

Before you begin, make sure you back up your iPad. While the beta process is fairly straightforward, any time you make any significant change to your device you risk problems. And with your personal data, it's always — always! — better to be safe than sorry. Even if you back up every night, you'll want to make sure it's absolutely up-to-date.

Plug iPad into your Mac or Windows PC. Launch iTunes. Click on the or iPad icon in the menu bar when it appears. Make sure backup is set to This Computer. (And enable Encrypted backup — it's worth it!) Click on Back Up Now. (Click on Encrypt Backup and add a password — you want the security.) Back up Apps, if asked.





Press Command, to open Preferences. (Or go to iTunes in the menu bar and click on Preferences. Click on the Devices tab. Control-click on your Backup and choose Archive.







Archiving will prevent your current backup from being overwritten by an iPadOS 13 backup in the future, should you want to revert for any reason.

How to register your account for the iPadOS beta

Before you do anything else, make sure you have a developer account with Apple — without a paid account, you won't be able to download any non-Xcode betas.

Thanks to Apple's configuration profile, you can download iPadOS betas directly on your iPad, no Mac required! (You can still install the iPadOS beta on your iPad by connecting your device to iTunes.nofollow, but you'll need to be running the Xcode beta first. The method listed below is generally a lot faster, with fewer wires.)

Go to developer.apple.com on your iPad. Tap on the "Discover" tab. Tap on of the operating system buttons in the bar near the top of the screen. Tap Download. Log in with your developer account's username and password. Go to the iPadOS 13 beta section and tap the download. This will start the process of downloading the iOS beta software profile on your iPhone. The Beta software profile will appear on your phone. Tap Install. You may need to enter your Passcode. Agree to the Consent form and press Install once in the upper right corner, and once at the bottom of the screen. Press Restart to apply the changes to your iPad.

How to install the iPadOS beta

To install the iPadOS beta, you'll need to visit Software Update on your iPad.

Launch Settings from your Home screen, tap on General, then tap on Software Update. Once the update appears, tap on Download and Install. Enter your Passcode. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree again to confirm.

Your iPad will reboot to install iPadOS 13. There will be a couple of progress bars going across the screen. Sit tight, and let everything finish.

How to get started with iPadOS beta

Once your iPad reboots, it'll be running iPadOS the latest beta. There's a brief bit of setup you'll need to go through, however, as the system will have changed enough that it'll need your login to complete the update.

Tap Continue. Enter your Apple ID password. iCloud settings will update, so give it a minute. Tap Get Started.

Once that's done, you'll be on the Home screen and ready to rock the latest iPadOS beta.

