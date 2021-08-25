Are you one of those users who likes to take some risks and get the latest and greatest before it reaches the general public? Here's how to get set up with the iOS 15 public beta on your best iPhone (make sure to check device compatibility first).

iOS 15 is coming with new refinements and features that will need to be tested thoroughly before the software is released to the public in the fall. While there is normally a developer beta, Apple also wants regular users to test things out before it's released to the masses.

Apple has released the seventh public beta of iOS 15. If you have a previous version of the public beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

Apple has released an updated version of the second public beta of iOS 15. Even if you already have the first version of this beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

Apple has released an updated version of the third public beta of iOS 15. Even if you already have the previous version of this beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

Apple has released an updated version of the fifth public beta of iOS 15. Even if you already have the previous version of this beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

Apple has released the sixth public beta of iOS 15. Even if you already have the previous version of this beta installed, you can download this as an over-the-air update just like any other beta version.

How to make an archived backup of your iPhone

Before you get the beta, you'll want to make sure that your iPhone is backed up. Downloading and installing the beta is a straightforward process, but it's not without risk. Since your iPhone probably has all of your personal data, you should always — always! — make a backup, just in case. And yes, even if you do an automatic backup every night, you'll still want to make another one right before putting the beta on to make sure everything is up-to-date.

Connect your device to your Mac using the cable it came with. Launch a Finder window. Select your connected device under Locations in the sidebar of the Finder window. Click Pair to pair the device to your Mac. Tap Trust on the device to confirm that you want to pair it. Enter your passcode on your device. If you don't already have a backup on your Mac, click Back Up Now to make a backup. Click Manage Backups after you've made a recent backup. Right or Control click on your device backup. Click Archive. Click OK.

Archiving will prevent your current backup from being overwritten by an iOS 15 backup in the future, should you want to revert for any reason.

How to register your account for the iOS 15 public beta

If you've already joined an Apple public beta in the past, you shouldn't need to register again for iOS 15 — just sign in with the same Apple ID. If you've never joined a public beta before, you'll start by signing up with your Apple ID.

Go to beta.apple.com on the iPhone you want to enroll in the beta. Tap on Sign up to get started. (If you've already signed up for a previous public beta, tap on Sign in and skip to our "How to enroll your device" section below.) Enter you Apple ID email address and password. Tap Sign in. Tap Accept to agree to the terms and conditions.

Once you're signed up and signed in, it's time to start downloading.

How to enroll your iPhone in the iOS 15 public beta

Unlike regular iOS updates, where you just tap and start downloading, Apple is using configuration profiles to validate devices for the iOS 15 public beta. Installing it is easy peasy.

Note: If you've been on a previous iOS public beta, you may need to remove the previous beta profile before installing the iOS 14 version. You can do so by going to Settings > General > Profile, selecting the iOS Beta Software Profile, and pressing Delete Profile.

Go to beta.apple.com, if you're not there already. Tap the iOS tab, if it's not highlighted already. Tap on Download profile. Tap Allow. Tap on Close. Open Settings. Tap Profile Downloaded. Tap Install in the upper-right corner. Enter your passcode. Tap Install. Tap Install. Tap Restart.

Once your iPhone is done rebooting, it should begin to download iOS 15 automatically. From this point on, the process is the same as any other iOS update.

How to install the iOS 15 public beta

To install the iOS 15 beta, you'll need to visit Software Update on your iPhone.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Once the update appears, tap on Download and Install. Enter your Passcode. Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree again to confirm.

Your iPhone will now reboot to install iOS 15. There will be a couple of progress bars going across the screen. Sit tight, and let everything finish. Patience is a virtue!

How to get started with iOS 15 public beta

Once your iPhone reboots, it'll be on iOS 15. There's a little bit of setting up that you'll need to go through, however. This is because the system has changed enough that it'll need your login credentials to complete the update.

Tap Continue. Enter your Apple ID password. iCloud settings will update, so give it a minute. Tap Get Started.

Once that's done, you'll be on the Home screen and ready to rock iOS 15. Have fun!