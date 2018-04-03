iOS 11.4 is coming down the road with a number of new features — features that need real-world testing before the software officially launches. As such, Apple is letting interested users check out iOS 11.4 and provide feedback before it goes into wide release. In this beta phase, iOS 11.4 includes support for AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud, though, given the way Apple has conducted things previously, neither feature is guaranteed to be in the final public release of iOS 11.4.

If you're one of those interested users, however, you will have to go through the public beta download and install process. While it's not complicated, it is different. So, we're going to walk you through it and give you a place to ask questions if you need extra help.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to make an archived backup of your iPhone or iPad

Before you begin, make sure you back up your iPhone or iPad. While the beta process is fairly straight forward, any time you make any significant change to your device you risk problems. And with your personal data, it's always — always! — better to be safe than sorry. Even if you back up every night, you'll want to make sure it's absolutely up-to-date.

Plug iPhone or iPad into your Mac or Windows PC. Launch iTunes. Click on the iPhone or iPad icon in the menu bar when it appears. Make sure backup is set to This Computer. (And enable Encrypted backup — it's worth it!) Click on Back Up Now. (Click on Encrypt Backup and add a password — you want the security.) Back up Apps, if asked.





Press Command, to open Preferences. (Or go to iTunes in the menu bar and click on Preferences. Click on the Devices tab. Option-click on your Backup and choose Archive.







Archiving will prevent your current backup from being overwritten by an iOS 11.2 backup in the future, should you want to revert for any reason.

How to register your account for the iOS 11.4 public beta