How to download macOS High Sierra 10.13 public beta 1 to your Mac

macOS High Sierra, the next generation of Mac software, is now available as a public beta.

Apple has been offering public betas for macOS for a couple of years now as a way for those interested in testing out the upcoming software on their Macs, and providing feedback. If that's you, you'll need to sign up, enroll your Mac, download macOS High Sierra, and install it. It's not an overly complicated process, but we're here to walk you through it and, if you need it, a place to get extra help.

How to make a back up of your Mac

Before joining the public beta, you need to make a backup of your Mac. That way, if something goes wrong, of if you're simply not happy and want to revert to macOS Sierra, you can go right back to where you started.

Even if you back up every night, you'll want to make double, triple sure you're covered. So make a manual backup now. Here's how to do it with Time Machine. Even if you use something different or additional, like SuperDuper!, make sure you manually start a backup now.

Click on the Time Machine icon in your Mac Menubar. Click on Backup now.







Let the backup finish before proceeding.

Note: If you're not adverse to the Terminal, you can also make a bootable Sierra installer as way to jumpstart reversion, if needed.

How to register your account for the macOS High Sierra public beta

If you've already joined a public beta for macOS in the past, you don't need to register again for macOS High Sierra. Simply sign in with the same Apple ID. If you've never joined a public beta before, you'll need to start by signing up with your Apple ID.

Go to beta.apple.com in Safari on your Mac. Click on Sign up to get started. (If you've already signed up for a previous public beta, Click on Sign in and skip to "How to enroll your Mac", below.) Enter you Apple ID email address and password. Click Sign in.







Once you're signed up and signed in, it's time to start downloading.

How to enroll your Mac in the macOS High Sierra public beta

Downloading the macOS High Sierra public beta is done through the Mac App Store but requires a special code (like a promo or gift code). The code is provided for you on the website, but is also automatically entered for you when you click to begin the process.

Go to beta.apple.com, if you're not there already. Click on the macOS tab, if it's not highlighted already. Click the Download macOS High Sierra public beta access utility button. Open the file from your Downloads window. Double-click the package to run the installer.

When the installer is finished downloading, the Mac App Store will automatically open to the Updates section. Click Update to download and install the public beta software. After the software has been downloaded, your Mac will automatically restart.

If the latest public beta does not appear on the Updates list, restart your Mac. Then, open the Mac App Store and click the Updates tab.

The public beta update can take a long time to finish downloading, depending on the size. You can check the status in the Updates tab of the Mac App Store.

How to install the macOS High Sierra public beta

The macOS High Sierra installer will automatically open when it's downloaded. If it doesn't, or if you prefer to do it later, you open Install macOS High Sierra Public Beta at any time via Spotlight or Launchpad, or from the Application folder in the Finder.

Launch Install macOS High Sierra Public Beta app, if it's not launched already. Click Continue at the bottom.



If prompted to make a backup, and you didn't before, click Continue in the dropdown. If you just made a backup, click Cancel. Click Continue at the bottom once your backup completes, or if you skipped it. Click Agree to accept the licensing terms. Click Agree again to confirm.



Click on the drive you want to install onto (if you have multiple options; most people won't.) Click Install. Enter you administrator password and click OK. Click Restart (if your Mac doesn't restart automatically, or you don't want to wait).







Once your Mac reboots, it'll be running macOS High Sierra. There's a brief bit of setup you'll need to go through, however, as the system will have changed enough that it'll need your login to complete the update.

Once that's done, you'll be ready to rock macOS High Sierra.

What's new, and what if you don't like it?

To help ease your way into everything, make sure you check out our macOS High Sierra preview and our comprehensive macOS FAQ for all the details!

And, if you ultimately decide macOS High Sierra 10.13 isn't for you, you can still revert back to macOS 10.12.5.